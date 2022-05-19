Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

NASDAQ ANGN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 114,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,909. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 8,971.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.