Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

