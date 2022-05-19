Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Scotiabank

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $227,376. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.