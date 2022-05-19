Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.83.

APO stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

