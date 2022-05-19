Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

APO stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

