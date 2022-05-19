AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 550 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $85.86 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -220.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

