Applied Genetic Technologies Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

