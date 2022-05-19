Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:AIT opened at $105.03 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,294. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

