Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,973,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,202,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 115.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

