Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AMTI opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $52.71.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.