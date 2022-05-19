Applied UV (AUVI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

