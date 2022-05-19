Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 22.49 and a quick ratio of 22.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.