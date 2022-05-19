Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

APTV opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

