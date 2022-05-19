Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.