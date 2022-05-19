Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.78.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

