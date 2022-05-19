Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 168,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.