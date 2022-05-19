ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($44.79) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.