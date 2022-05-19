ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.
A number of research firms have commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($44.79) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.
About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.