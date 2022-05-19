Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,549. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

