Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 226.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of ACHR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,549. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

