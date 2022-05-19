Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FUV opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.49. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 80.76% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

