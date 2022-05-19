Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $15,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after buying an additional 275,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 222,356 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

