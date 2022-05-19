Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 244,194 shares during the period.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

