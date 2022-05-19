Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

