Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 16,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,523. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

