Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.01% from the company’s previous close.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.