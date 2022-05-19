Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce $72.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $308.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.40 million to $324.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $384.72 million, with estimates ranging from $359.20 million to $421.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE ARIS opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

