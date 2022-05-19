Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

In related news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

