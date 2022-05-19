Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04 billion-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,569 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

