Artesian Resources (ARTNA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/16/2022 – Artesian Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

5/11/2022 – Artesian Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Artesian Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

5/3/2022 – Artesian Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Artesian Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

4/19/2022 – Artesian Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

4/4/2022 – Artesian Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

3/31/2022 – Artesian Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Artesian Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

3/21/2022 – Artesian Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Shares of ARTNA opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $442.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

