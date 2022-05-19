Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE ABG traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

