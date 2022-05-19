Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $178.21 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

