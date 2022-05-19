AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($141.77) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($147.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.93) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.11) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($129.12).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at £101.26 ($124.83) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,870 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £110 ($135.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is £101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,194.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.63.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.