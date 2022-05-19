AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £115 ($141.77) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.68) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a £105 ($129.44) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.93) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.60) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($129.12).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £101.26 ($124.83) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,870 ($97.02) and a one year high of £110 ($135.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,194.37. The stock has a market cap of £156.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.59.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

