AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

