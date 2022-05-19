Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.04) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498 ($6.14).

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 360.01 ($4.44) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of £503.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 402.84.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

