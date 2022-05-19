Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $20,604.36 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $20,604.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,006 shares in the company, valued at $867,191.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

