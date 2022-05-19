Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,063. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

