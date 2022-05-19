Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

