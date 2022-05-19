Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CAO Walter George Powell Acquires 6,000 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,313.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth $22,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 394,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 28.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

