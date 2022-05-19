Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

