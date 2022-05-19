Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn Buys 6,061 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn purchased 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $22,673,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 394,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

