Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Shares of ATO opened at $111.85 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 618.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

