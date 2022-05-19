Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT Lowered to $9.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 414.29% from the stock’s current price.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

BCEL opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

