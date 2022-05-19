Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$15,200.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,745,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,166,262.32.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 1,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,095.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 23,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 67,300 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,300.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,875. The company has a market cap of C$90.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 32.50. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Aurion Resources (Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

