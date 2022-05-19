Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 720 ($8.88) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 690.67 ($8.51).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 544.80 ($6.72) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The stock has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 629.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.28.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.