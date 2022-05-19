Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 720 ($8.88) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 690.67 ($8.51).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 544.80 ($6.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 537 ($6.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

