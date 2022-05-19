Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.62).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 551.80 ($6.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 629.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.28.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

