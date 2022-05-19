Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 720 ($8.88) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.56) to GBX 514 ($6.34) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.56.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.