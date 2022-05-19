Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 140,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,130,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,624,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

