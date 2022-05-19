Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN):
- 5/17/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$14.25.
- 3/25/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$15.50.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$538.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
