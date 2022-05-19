AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.59 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.36. 712,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,916. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.14. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $195.51 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.94.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

